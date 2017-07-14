Photo: Courtesy of Twitter/Ramla_Ty

On Thursday, a 21-year-old woman in London posted a video of her mother, who fled the Somali civil war, fighting to hold back tears at her graduation from Middlesex University. Although the video is only ten seconds long, the incredibly moving post has already gone viral.

Mama you ran from a civil war so I could be safe & get the education you didn't. Today you cried when you saw me in my robe. Did it for you😢 pic.twitter.com/BKva3yUbTG — Ramla Bkchatldn ✨ (@Ramla_Ty) July 13, 2017

Ramla Tyrow, who graduated with a BSc in psychology and counseling, is seen in the video embracing her crying mother at her graduation ceremony. Tyrow wrote on Twitter, “Mama you ran from a civil war so I could be safe & get the education you didn’t. Today you cried when you saw me in my robe. Did it for you”. The post drew emotional reactions from social-media users.

This is lovely from BSc Psychology & Counselling student Ramla Tyrow #MDXgrad17 #FeelGoodFriday https://t.co/gyvCTWpIbt — Middlesex University (@MiddlesexUni) July 14, 2017

I can only imagine the stories, the hardship and the life before this. What a lovely moment. https://t.co/GYewT0OQlY — lisamarks (@lisamarks) July 14, 2017

Aww this is making me cry, it's happy tears tho. Congrats to you and to your Hooyo macaan🙌🏽🙌🏽👏🏾❤️ #somalisuccess pic.twitter.com/UlK4bJYGge — Hani Lee (@HaniLee1) July 13, 2017

One day all girls around world will have a quality education



Prosperity will quickly follow nevermind the scared look in insecure mens eyes https://t.co/iOYcR8Mep5 — Enzo (@EnzoLuca) July 14, 2017

This is why we should be welcoming everyone who is fleeing war and persecution, this makes us a better country, this makes us stronger xxx — david dutton (@1967DD) July 14, 2017

Ramla later posted, “My mother has become bulletproof whilst her heart remained golden through all the pain & sacrifice.”