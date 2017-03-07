Stefano Gabbana Was Not a Fan of Dior Couture

Photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Stefano Gabbana is no stranger to using Instagram to unleash his true feelings. But today, following the Dior couture show, he commented on fashion journalist Anna Dello Russo’s photo of the runway on Instagram, “ha sbagliato tutto come al solito” or, roughly, “she has gotten it all wrong as usual,” referring to Maria Grazia Chiuri, the designer for Dior.

Gabbana has previously gotten in insta-tiffs with Chanel, Miley Cyrus, Moschino, and anyone that trolls Melania Trump for wearing Dolce & Gabbana. But this may be the first time he has commented on a designer’s collection without alleging that it is a copycat of D&G.