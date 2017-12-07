Photo: stuart weitzman

Stuart Weitzman’s fall/winter 2017 campaign stars Gigi Hadid in a pixie cut and introduces two new styles that are sure to have the street-style crowd gawking. Shot by Mario Testino, the campaign focuses on two beautiful silhouettes: an ankle cling bootie in black, and over-the-knee boots in trendy stark white. The minimalist styling makes it easy to imagine them in your wardrobe styled a million different ways. Scroll ahead to shop the styles.

Photo: stuart weitzman Buy Stuart Weitzman Cling Booties $545, Stuart Weitzman

Photo: stuart weitzman Buy Stuart Weitzman Tie Model Boot $885, Stuart Weitzman

