Since beauty supplies almost never go on sale, Nordstrom’s anniversary sale is a bit of an anomaly. Don’t read that that as criticism, but as a call to totally take advantage of this oddball event. There are over 300 items up for grabs, and the Cut gathered the most enticing 33. From a cheapie La Mer set to discounted M.A.C, scroll down for our Nordstrom anniversary sale edit. (And hurry up: The sale starts today and ends August 6.)

A comforting scent available in three forms: a giant 32-ounce shower gel, an 8-ounce shower gel, and a travel-size lotion.

Market Value: $61

Buy Philosophy Amazing Grace Shower Trio $38, Nordstrom

All of your makeup basics in one palette, including 12 neutral eye-shadow shades, two blushes, a highlighter, and a bronzer. The oversize mirror is a welcome bonus.

Market Value: $365

Buy Bobbi Brown Eye Cheek Palette $98, Nordstrom

Three pinky-nudes for lips that look naturally enhanced with a wash of color. The lipstick (left) and Art Stick Liquid Lip (center) both dry to a semi-matte finish.

Market Value: $81 Buy Bobbi Brown Lip Trio $50, Nordstrom

The only uncomplicated tool for soft waves. Seriously. Press the “Go” button on the iron and let the motorized barrel do all the work.

Price after sale ends: $250 Buy Beachwaver Pro Professional Rotating Curling Iron $175, Nordstrom

Haters will say you’re boring, but everyone needs a few neutral polishes. Try the blue when you feel a little jazzy.

Market Value: $72 Buy Butter London Cashmere Cremes $44, Nordstrom

Photo: contact@jacquesgiral.com (Photographer) - [None] (Editor) Not only do they smell crisp and bubbly, but these scented gels are very pretty and handbag-friendly. Buy Chanel Chance Scented Gel Trio $70, Nordstrom

The cult favorite for when you want skin that looks dewy but not greasy.

Market Value: $208 Buy Clarins Double Serum Set $160, Nordstrom

The revolutionary brush that launched thousands of soft faces is at its lowest price yet.

Price after sale ends: $129 Buy Clarisonic Mia 1 $86, Nordstrom

Leave one of these moisturizing sticks at the office, one at home, and the rest in your four favorite clutches and totes.

Market Value: $34 Buy Clinique Chubette Set $25, Nordstrom

Reusable, non-scary masks that exfoliate pore-clogging face gunk.

Price after sale ends: $55 Buy Dermovia Lace Your Face X Dr. Pimple Popper Clear Complexion Mask Set $35, Nordstrom

Photo: ©2016 Don Milgate Burn one on your bedside table to seem like a person with incredible (read: fancy and expensive) taste.

Market Value: $75 Buy Diptyque Candle Set $55, Nordstrom

More people buy Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum than any other luxury skin-care item sold in the U.S. Find out why with this set, complete with the line’s eye cream, cleanser, and moisturizer.

Market Value: $150

Buy Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Set $98, Nordstrom

Can you ever have enough lipstick? No, you cannot. Grab this set of long-lasting colors for a chic addition to your beauty stash. The pencil format makes them ridiculously easy to use.

Market Value: $110

Buy NARS Floral Redux - Tribulation Lip Pencil Set $59, Nordstrom

GlamGlow’s cult-favorite Super Clear Mud Mask is usually only available in 1.7-ounce teeny-tiny jars. At long last, they’ve released a much larger version (3.5 ounces) to make ridding your skin of zits and blackheads an easier ordeal.

Market Value: $152

Buy GlamGlow Super Clear Skin Set $99, Nordstrom

Kate Somerville’s tingly scrub-meets-chemical-peel delivers a glow that’s Hollywood A-list-star approved. (Really.)

Price after sale ends: $175

Buy Kate Somerville ExfoliKate $118, Nordstrom

Consider this your gateway drug to the nectar of celebrity skin. In this set is the brand’s time-honored “soft cream” and serum. The only cheaper item La Mer offers is a lip balm.

Market Value: $140

Buy La Mer Mini Miracles $85, Nordstrom

Le Labo created a set of its number-one fragrance, Santal 33, that will be removed from the market immediately after the Nordstrom sale. Included are two mini lotions, shower gels, and a sample-size eau de parfum.

Buy Le Labo Amenities Pouch $95, Nordstrom

Toe the line and mind your budget with the Rolls Royce of nail polish.

Market Value: $60

Buy Deborah Lippmann Color Set $29, Nordstrom

If you’ve ever suffered from flat hair, this set is a godsend.

Market Value: $79

Buy Living Proof Full Trio $45, Nordstrom

A gentle cleanser that also helps to alleviate acne — it’s a miracle!

Market Value: $38

Buy Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Duo $25, Nordstrom

Molton Brown’s best-selling body wash is also crazy expensive. Catch this deal while you can (and prepare to lightly smell of pink flowers all day).

Market Value: $60

Buy Molton Brown Body Wash Duo $39, Nordstrom

Photo: © Alison Blomgren

Everyone deserves a home that smells like an Italian grapefruit farm. These diffusers will do the job for months.

Market Value: $84

Buy Nest Diffuser $54, Nordstrom

The kit’s lip primer lays the foundation for a smooth application, a lip color pencil ensures that the color will last for hours, and a liquid lipstick delivers a matte-but-not-dry finish.

Market Value: $55.50

Buy M.A.C Look in a Box: Nice N Spicy $37, Nordstrom

Created by hair guru to the Kardashians Jen Atkins, Ouai brings the beach to you. Try the wave spray to give lifeless hair a bit of texture, or the dry-shampoo foam to fake the look of newly washed hair.

Market Value: $38

Buy Ouai Anniversary Set $26, Nordstrom

Enhanced with pore-clearing salicylic acid, this formula — revered across the beauty industry — transforms gnarly zits into distant memories.

Market Value: $56

Buy Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Set $35, Nordstrom

Gwyneth Paltrow and other natural-beauty fans get their kicks with this coconut-oil-derived line. Try it for yourself with a kit that includes a cream-based highlighter, a lip and cheek pot, and a soft copper eye shadow.

Market Value: $124

Buy RMS Luminize Set $80, Nordstrom

Surely you’ve seen this brush-cleaning mat all over Instagram. It’s the perfect purchase for anyone who is in possession of both a makeup brush and a lazy bone.

Market Value: $73

Buy Sigma Innovation Duo $35, Nordstrom

Only buy this if you want your skin to appear obnoxiously even and smooth.

Market Value: $137

Buy SK-II Luminous Skin Travel Set $99, Nordstrom

The only way to stop waking up with little broken hair strands on your pillow.

Market Value: $158

Buy Slip Pillowcase Duo $109, Nordstrom

Yes, reapplying sunscreen during the day is challenging, but this spray makes the task surprisingly easy and refreshing.

Market Value: $40

Buy Supergoop Defense Refresh Misting Spray Duo $28, Nordstrom

When you want hair that is really, really straight, look no further than here.

Price after sale ends: $180

Buy T3 Singlepass Flat Iron $120, Nordstrom

A set that’s chic, luxurious, and available only during Nordstrom’s sale.

Buy Tom Ford Golden Rose Eye and Lip Set $91, Nordstrom

Are these moisturizing lip balms injected with a tiny flower slightly cheesy? That depends on whether you’re a fun person. (Tip: Be a fun person.)

Market Value: $50

Buy Winky Lux Flower Balm Favorites $22, Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.