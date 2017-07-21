The Fanciest, Cheapest, and the Most Oddly Satisfying Beauty Items to Buy at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

By
Image
Nordstrom anniversary sale 2017.

Since beauty supplies almost never go on sale, Nordstrom’s anniversary sale is a bit of an anomaly. Don’t read that that as criticism, but as a call to totally take advantage of this oddball event. There are over 300 items up for grabs, and the Cut gathered the most enticing 33. From a cheapie La Mer set to discounted M.A.C, scroll down for our Nordstrom anniversary sale edit. (And hurry up: The sale starts today and ends August 6.)

Image

A comforting scent available in three forms: a giant 32-ounce shower gel, an 8-ounce shower gel, and a travel-size lotion.
Market Value: $61

Buy
Philosophy Amazing Grace Shower Trio $38, Nordstrom
Image

All of your makeup basics in one palette, including 12 neutral eye-shadow shades, two blushes, a highlighter, and a bronzer. The oversize mirror is a welcome bonus.
Market Value: $365

Buy
Bobbi Brown Eye Cheek Palette $98, Nordstrom

Three pinky-nudes for lips that look naturally enhanced with a wash of color. The lipstick (left) and Art Stick Liquid Lip (center) both dry to a semi-matte finish.
Market Value: $81

Buy
Bobbi Brown Lip Trio $50, Nordstrom

The only uncomplicated tool for soft waves. Seriously. Press the “Go” button on the iron and let the motorized barrel do all the work.
Price after sale ends: $250

Buy
Beachwaver Pro Professional Rotating Curling Iron $175, Nordstrom

Haters will say you’re boring, but everyone needs a few neutral polishes. Try the blue when you feel a little jazzy.
Market Value: $72

Buy
Butter London Cashmere Cremes $44, Nordstrom
Photo: contact@jacquesgiral.com (Photographer) - [None] (Editor)

Not only do they smell crisp and bubbly, but these scented gels are very pretty and handbag-friendly.

Buy
Chanel Chance Scented Gel Trio $70, Nordstrom

The cult favorite for when you want skin that looks dewy but not greasy.
Market Value: $208

Buy
Clarins Double Serum Set $160, Nordstrom

The revolutionary brush that launched thousands of soft faces is at its lowest price yet.
Price after sale ends: $129

Buy
Clarisonic Mia 1 $86, Nordstrom

Leave one of these moisturizing sticks at the office, one at home, and the rest in your four favorite clutches and totes.
Market Value: $34

Buy
Clinique Chubette Set $25, Nordstrom

Reusable, non-scary masks that exfoliate pore-clogging face gunk.
Price after sale ends: $55

Buy
Dermovia Lace Your Face X Dr. Pimple Popper Clear Complexion Mask Set $35, Nordstrom
Photo: ©2016 Don Milgate

Burn one on your bedside table to seem like a person with incredible (read: fancy and expensive) taste.
Market Value: $75

Buy
Diptyque Candle Set $55, Nordstrom
Image

More people buy Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum than any other luxury skin-care item sold in the U.S. Find out why with this set, complete with the line’s eye cream, cleanser, and moisturizer.
Market Value: $150

Buy
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Set $98, Nordstrom
Image

Can you ever have enough lipstick? No, you cannot. Grab this set of long-lasting colors for a chic addition to your beauty stash. The pencil format makes them ridiculously easy to use.
Market Value: $110

Buy
NARS Floral Redux - Tribulation Lip Pencil Set $59, Nordstrom
Image

GlamGlow’s cult-favorite Super Clear Mud Mask is usually only available in 1.7-ounce teeny-tiny jars. At long last, they’ve released a much larger version (3.5 ounces) to make ridding your skin of zits and blackheads an easier ordeal.
Market Value: $152

Buy
GlamGlow Super Clear Skin Set $99, Nordstrom
Image

Kate Somerville’s tingly scrub-meets-chemical-peel delivers a glow that’s Hollywood A-list-star approved. (Really.)
Price after sale ends: $175

Buy
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate $118, Nordstrom
Image

Consider this your gateway drug to the nectar of celebrity skin. In this set is the brand’s time-honored “soft cream” and serum. The only cheaper item La Mer offers is a lip balm.
Market Value: $140

Buy
La Mer Mini Miracles $85, Nordstrom
Image

Le Labo created a set of its number-one fragrance, Santal 33, that will be removed from the market immediately after the Nordstrom sale. Included are two mini lotions, shower gels, and a sample-size eau de parfum.

Buy
Le Labo Amenities Pouch $95, Nordstrom
Image

Toe the line and mind your budget with the Rolls Royce of nail polish.
Market Value: $60

Buy
Deborah Lippmann Color Set $29, Nordstrom
Image

If you’ve ever suffered from flat hair, this set is a godsend.
Market Value: $79

Buy
Living Proof Full Trio $45, Nordstrom
Image

A gentle cleanser that also helps to alleviate acne — it’s a miracle!
Market Value: $38

Buy
Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Duo $25, Nordstrom
Image

Molton Brown’s best-selling body wash is also crazy expensive. Catch this deal while you can (and prepare to lightly smell of pink flowers all day).
Market Value: $60

Buy
Molton Brown Body Wash Duo $39, Nordstrom
Image
Photo: © Alison Blomgren

Everyone deserves a home that smells like an Italian grapefruit farm. These diffusers will do the job for months.
Market Value: $84

Buy
Nest Diffuser $54, Nordstrom
Image

The kit’s lip primer lays the foundation for a smooth application, a lip color pencil ensures that the color will last for hours, and a liquid lipstick delivers a matte-but-not-dry finish.
Market Value: $55.50

Buy
M.A.C Look in a Box: Nice N Spicy $37, Nordstrom
Image

Created by hair guru to the Kardashians Jen Atkins, Ouai brings the beach to you. Try the wave spray to give lifeless hair a bit of texture, or the dry-shampoo foam to fake the look of newly washed hair.
Market Value: $38

Buy
Ouai Anniversary Set $26, Nordstrom
Image

Enhanced with pore-clearing salicylic acid, this formula — revered across the beauty industry — transforms gnarly zits into distant memories.
Market Value: $56

Buy
Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Set $35, Nordstrom
Image

Gwyneth Paltrow and other natural-beauty fans get their kicks with this coconut-oil-derived line. Try it for yourself with a kit that includes a cream-based highlighter, a lip and cheek pot, and a soft copper eye shadow.
Market Value: $124

Buy
RMS Luminize Set $80, Nordstrom
Image

Surely you’ve seen this brush-cleaning mat all over Instagram. It’s the perfect purchase for anyone who is in possession of both a makeup brush and a lazy bone.
Market Value: $73

Buy
Sigma Innovation Duo $35, Nordstrom
Image

Only buy this if you want your skin to appear obnoxiously even and smooth.
Market Value: $137

Buy
SK-II Luminous Skin Travel Set $99, Nordstrom
Image

The only way to stop waking up with little broken hair strands on your pillow.
Market Value: $158

Buy
Slip Pillowcase Duo $109, Nordstrom
Image

Yes, reapplying sunscreen during the day is challenging, but this spray makes the task surprisingly easy and refreshing.
Market Value: $40

Buy
Supergoop Defense Refresh Misting Spray Duo $28, Nordstrom
Image

When you want hair that is really, really straight, look no further than here.
Price after sale ends: $180

Buy
T3 Singlepass Flat Iron $120, Nordstrom
Image

A set that’s chic, luxurious, and available only during Nordstrom’s sale.

Buy
Tom Ford Golden Rose Eye and Lip Set $91, Nordstrom
Image

Are these moisturizing lip balms injected with a tiny flower slightly cheesy? That depends on whether you’re a fun person. (Tip: Be a fun person.)
Market Value: $50

Buy
Winky Lux Flower Balm Favorites $22, Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

The Best Beauty Buys From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale