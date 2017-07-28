The Killer Coats of Atomic Blonde

If you’re a killer female action hero, it goes without saying that you need a killer wardrobe. Kill Bill’s bride had her yellow jumpsuit, Wonder Woman has her club-ready going-out tops, and Lorraine Broughton — the hero of Atomic Blonde (played by Charlize Theron) — has her coats. Lorraine may be an invincible international assassin felling KGB agents at every turn, but that doesn’t mean she’d be caught dead outside without proper fall layers. (It’s cold in Berlin in November, okay?!) Scroll through to see some of her best outerwear.
Comments