There Will Soon Be a Book of Just Pictures of Michelle Obama

Photo: Getty Images

Former First Lady Michelle Obama (and presumably her penchant for J.Crew) will be the subject of a new photo book coming out in October from Ten Speed Press.

Chasing Light will feature 150 photos of the First Lady shot by White House photographer Amanda Lucidon, as well as commentary. The book will be released three weeks before a similar book on former president Barack Obama (classic) by White House photographer Pete Souza. Perhaps you know him from Instagram.

Lucidon said in a statement, “Mrs. Obama is a source of light and inspiration in my life.” Isn’t she though?