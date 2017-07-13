This Serene Beach House Is an All-Season Escape

By
Image
The 1,800-square-foot country-cabin-style house was built in 1977. Photo: Michael Mundy/2016

After seven years split between two rentals in Peconic Bay, design entrepreneurs Michael and Ellen Diamant took the plunge and bought a year-round country getaway. The husband-and-wife duo found their forever property in Sag Harbor, on the water.

Begin Slideshow

Tags:

This Serene Beach House Is an All-Season Escape