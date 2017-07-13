The Latest on the Cut

2 mins ago

It’s Business As Usual for Good Ol’ Kris Jenner

Everything’s fiiiiiine.

23 mins ago

Arkansas Law Could Require Women to Get Partner’s Permission for an Abortion

The ACLU is challenging the law in court.

11:00 a.m.

This Serene Beach House Is an All-Season Escape

After seven years of hopping from rental to rental, product designers Michael and Ellen Diamant found their forever property on the water.

10:30 a.m.

How to Master Shimmery Eye Shadow in Under 7 Minutes

Two makeup artists compete to re-create Mel B’s silver eye shadow from the Spice Girls’ “Say You’ll Be There” video.

10:30 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Confidence

Serena Williams, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, and more on their personal evolutions.

10:25 a.m.

Kesha’s New Song Emphatically Declares: ‘I’m a Motherf*cking Woman’

“I wanted an anthem for anyone else who wants to yell about being self-sufficient and strong.”

10:07 a.m.

The Afghan Girls’ Robotics Team Will Be Allowed to Attend U.S. Competition

The team of six girls have arrived in Kabul to receive documentation.

10:00 a.m.

The Mom Whose First Pregnancy Introduced Her to a ‘Secret Sisterhood’

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

9:57 a.m.

Girl Scout Troop for Homeless Youth Will Expand to 15 Shelters

Five members of the troop delivered the news at City Hall.

9:51 a.m.

Lessons in Wearing Millennial Pink As an Adult

Despite what you heard, you’re never too old.

9:43 a.m.

Kellyanne Conway Brought Rhyming Flash Cards on National TV

This is the worst episode of Schoolhouse Rock! we’ve ever seen.

8:27 a.m.

7 Parents Terrified They Won’t Be Able to Afford Their Kids’ Health Care

As the Senate tackles health care, parents with medically vulnerable kids explain why they’re frightened.

7:54 a.m.

Shia LaBeouf Apologizes for Recent Arrest: ‘It Is a New Low’

LaBeouf was booked for disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public drunkenness last weekend.

7:31 a.m.

Tiffany Taps Former Diesel, Bulgari Exec As New CEO

Bring back the charm bracelets.

4:37 a.m.

DOE Official Says Most Campus Assault Claims Are Hookups Gone Wrong, Apologizes

“[Most] accusations fall into the category of ‘we were both drunk,’ ‘we broke up, and six months later I found myself under a Title IX investigation.”

Yesterday at 9:49 p.m.

Florida’s First Black State Attorney May Have Been Racially Profiled by Police

“That’s how we figure out if cars are stolen and that sort of thing.”

Yesterday at 7:44 p.m.

Sorry, Pamela Anderson’s Sexy Vegan Restaurant Isn’t Happening

And that’s bad news for Julian Assange.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

Now You Can Decorate Your Apartment Like a Gucci Ad

The line of pillows, chairs, and more rolls out in September.

Yesterday at 5:57 p.m.

Farming Icon Paris Hilton Returns To Music With New Single ‘Summer Reign’

The wait is finally over.

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

Saudi Arabia Will Now Let Girls Take Gym Class

The change will come to public schools at the start of the next academic school year.