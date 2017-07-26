Tiffany Haddish Still Wants to Work With Bill Cosby

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

It’s been the summer of Tiffany Haddish. The comedian stars in “Girls Trip,” the R-rated comedy which earned an estimated $30.4 million its opening weekend, Vanity Fair called her “the funniest person alive right now,” and she even revealed to USA Today that just like her “Girls Trip” character, she has in fact pooped in a man’s shoes. What a hero!

Unfortunately, Haddish seems to have wandered into “problematic fav” territory during an interview with the L.A. Times in which she was asked about her comedic inspirations:

I still want to work with Bill Cosby, I don’t care, I’ll drink the juice. I’ll drink the juice. I’ll take a nap. I don’t give a damn. [laughs] But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something.

Yikes.

As a quick reminder, nearly 60 women have accused Bill Cosby of drugging and molesting them in incidents dating back decades, and Cosby admitted in a 2005 deposition to having used quaaludes to have sex with women. The most recent case, brought against him by Andrea Constand, resulted in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

While Haddish’s career and bowel movements are inspirational, it’s safe to say there will a big “Too Soon” sticker on Cosby material for a while.