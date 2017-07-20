Inside Dover Street Market’s Design Dreamscape Helmed by Rei Kawakubo

There’s no shortage of places to see Rei Kawakubo’s genius on display (the Met’s exhibit on the Comme des Garçons designer remains open until September 4), but for a more shoppable version, fans might head to Dover Street Market (160 Lexington Avenue). Kawakubo opened the store–slash–art space in 2013 with her husband and business partner, Adrian Joffe. Twice a year, in January and July, the store gets an interior-design makeover, where some featured designers get the chance to reconfigure their areas. Dover Street Market just underwent its latest biannual refresh — see the slideshow for a mix of new and existing installation shots.
