11 mins ago

These Men Say They’re Always the Groomsmen in Weddings, and They’re Sad About It

Like 27 Dresses … but for men.

11:03 a.m.

Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are Leaving Courrèges

The design duo are leaving the brand credited with creating the miniskirt.

11:00 a.m.

Inside Dover Street Market’s Design Dreamscape Helmed by Rei Kawakubo

There’s no shortage of places to see the Comme des Garçons designer’s genius on display, but for a more shoppable version head to Dover Street Market.

10:46 a.m.

Did Japan’s First Lady Pretend to Not Speak English to Avoid Talking to Trump?

Here’s a fun theory.

10:42 a.m.

The Mom Who Loves Her Daughter But Hates How She Was Conceived

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

10:42 a.m.

Texas Teens Wear Quinceañera Dresses to Protest Sanctuary-Cities Ban

The 15 teens performed ceremonial waltzes to Hamilton and wore sashes saying, “No ban.”

10:17 a.m.

After Marrying Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel Is on a ‘Post-Wedding Bro Trip’?

Disrupting the honeymoon space.

10:09 a.m.

These Videos of Céline Dion Dancing in Couture Will Make Your Heart Go On

Eating fries, straddling art, and loving life in couture.

9:54 a.m.

Rosie Assoulin’s Capsule for Browns Makes Me Like Straw Bags Again

The brand’s first capsule collection achieves the impossible.

9:28 a.m.

Donald Trump’s Oldest Sons Are Reportedly Jealous of Jared Kushner

“They miss being at the center of attention.”

9:21 a.m.

The Pirelli Calendar Is Alice in Wonderland With an All-Black Cast

Including RuPaul as the Queen of Hearts and Naomi Campbell as the Royal Beheader.

8:00 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Their Guilty Pleasures

Gwyneth Paltrow, Martha Stewart, Taraji P. Henson, and more on indulgences they can’t turn down.

12:03 a.m.

USC Dean Reportedly Resigned After Incident Involving Prostitute and Drugs

Sarah Warren had apparently been partying with Dr. Carmen Puliafito for two days when she overdosed on the date-rape drug GHB.

Yesterday at 9:34 p.m.

Madame Tussauds Blames Lighting for Whitewashed ‘Beyoncé’ Statue

“Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures.”

Yesterday at 6:59 p.m.

Here’s Leonardo DiCaprio on a Yacht Called Big Bang

Nice.

Yesterday at 5:21 p.m.

Lana Del Rey Is Cooling It With Americana Imagery Now That Trump Is in Office

“Women started to feel less safe under this administration instantly.”

Yesterday at 4:28 p.m.

Zaid Affas, Dyne Win U.S. Woolmark Prize

Yes, the wool awards are in the middle of summer.

Yesterday at 4:25 p.m.

Cecile Richards Almost Didn’t Interview for Her Job at Planned Parenthood

The Planned Parenthood president said self-doubt almost kept her from the most important role in her career.

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

Pillow Has Big Day at the White House

The My Pillow pillow met the president.

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

9 Comfy Skirts You Won’t Want to Rip Off at the End of the Work Day

Let those legs breathe!