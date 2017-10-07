Finally, Someone Understands That Jewelry Should Come in Extended Sizes Too

Photo: Photographer: Michelle Blioux/Copyright: Michelle Blioux 2009

The women behind clothing line Universal Standard understand that shopping while curvy can be a frustrating experience, and not just because clothing stores often carry a limited range of sizes. Just a couple months ago, the brand started letting customers swap out items for another size within the first year of purchase — very helpful for anyone whose weight tends to fluctuate.

Now, the company has launched jewelry in hopes of helping curve women find accessories in extended sizes. Some might think this isn’t a real issue, but if you’ve ever had to take back a necklace because the chain is made to hang over smaller bustline, or had to endure the pinching of a bracelet or choker, you’ll understand. The pieces are made from high-quality silver plate, and everything costs less than $100, with pieces starting at $40 for rings and going up to $70 for a necklace. Scroll ahead for our favorites.

Photo: Copyright: Michelle Blioux 2009 Inspired by the classic signet ring, this comes in sizes 9 and 11. Wear one on its own, or stack several on top of each other. Buy Tile Ring $40, Universal Standard

Photo: Copyright: Michelle Blioux 2009 The bar-drop shape is a popular style right now. Buy Universal Standard Pendulum Earrings $50, Universal Standard

Photo: Copyright: Michelle Blioux 2009 Just because it’s called a choker doesn’t mean it should actually choke you. This sophisticated style sits nicely along the neckline. Buy Universal Standard Choker $60, Universal Standard

Photo: Copyright: Michelle Blioux 2009 A perfect match for the pendulum earrings above. Buy Universal Standard Pebble Bracelet $60, Universal Standard

Photo: Copyright: Michelle Blioux 2009 The adjustable chain here can glide over any chest size. Wear it to dress up a summer work blouse. Buy Universal Standard Pebble Necklace $70, Universal Standard

