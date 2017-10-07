There Are No Gluten-Free Options at Holy Communion

Photo: Getty Images

Bad news for any Catholics with Celiac disease or those who are just trying that new cleanse everyone’s doing: The Vatican says that gluten-free communion wafers are a no-go.

Per a directive the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments sent to bishops in June — which was then covered on Vatican Radio this past Saturday — “hosts that are completely gluten-free are invalid matter for the celebration of the Eucharist.”

According to the New York Times, “Low-gluten bread is allowed but there must be enough protein in the wheat to make it without additives.”

