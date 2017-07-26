Virgil Abloh Will Design the New York City Ballet’s Fall Gala

Photo: Getty Images

Off-White’s Virgil Abloh will join Monse’s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, Jonathan Saunders, and Tsumori Chisato as designers costuming the New York City Ballet’s fall gala.

Each designer will be paired with choreographers and dancers to create costumes for a set of performances premiering on September 28. This year’s designers, collectively a younger group, join heavyweights such as Valentino and Carolina Herrera as NYCB collaborators.

It’s good news for all the designers, but it rounds out a particularly good week for Virgil Abloh. The news was announced the same day his Warby Parker x Off-White collection of teeny ‘90s sunglasses (that we can actually get behind) launched — and promptly sold out in less than a day.