10:30 a.m.

Welcome to the Céline Dionaissance

The Canadian Queen has staged a serious fashion comeback.

10:20 a.m.

Watch the Ulyana Sergeenko Livestream

Enjoy!

10:07 a.m.

Fired Vogue Editor Pens Brutally Honest Account

“To be honest I haven’t read Vogue in years.”

Yesterday at 5:14 p.m.

Vetements Is Teaming Up With Tommy Hilfiger to Sell $285 Caps

The unisex collection will drop in February.

Yesterday at 4:13 p.m.

Stefano Gabbana Was Not a Fan of Dior Couture

As usual, he aired his grievances on Instagram.

Yesterday at 2:36 p.m.

The Arrival of Britney Spears Has Thrown Israel Into Total Chaos

A Spears–Netanyahu feud could even be brewing.

Yesterday at 12:52 p.m.

Maria Menounos Reveals She Had ‘Golf-Ball-Sized’ Brain Tumor

“I didn’t cry. I actually laughed.”

Yesterday at 12:25 p.m.

Go Backstage at Proenza Schouler and Rodarte’s First Couture Shows

Featuring baby’s-breath headpieces and tangerine lace.

Yesterday at 10:53 a.m.

Dior Introduced the Haute Couture Explorer Look on a Star-Shaped Runway

The couture show was inspired by the atlas, explorer Freya Stark, and aviators.

Yesterday at 8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 3

Venus moves into Gemini.

7/2/2017 at 9:31 p.m.

The Intern Whose Friends Think Her Date Is a Loser

This week’s sex diary.

6/30/2017 at 5:30 p.m.

A New Exhibit Remembers Sylvia Plath in Her 20s

Her paintings and drawings are on view at the National Portrait Gallery in D.C.

6/30/2017 at 4:30 p.m.

Photographer Elsa Dorfman Charms in New Documentary The B-Side

The 80-year-old Polaroid photographer is the subject of a new Errol Morris documentary.

6/30/2017 at 4:26 p.m.

Here’s Our First Clue to What Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Twins’ Names Might Be

It’s a pretty good clue.

6/30/2017 at 4:17 p.m.

Buscabulla Is Teaching an Advanced Course in Latin Music

There’s more to radio than just “Despacito.”

6/30/2017 at 4:00 p.m.

Pride Month Came and Went Without Recognition from the President

So far, the White House’s strategy on LGBTQ issues has been to ignore them.

6/30/2017 at 3:30 p.m.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Having a Very Chill Time

They’re reportedly just chilling out at his place.

6/30/2017 at 2:45 p.m.

This Holiday Weekend, Let’s Urinate Like Shia LaBeouf

He was spotted peeing in the ocean.

6/30/2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Goop and Infowars Have Way More in Common Than You Thought

Maybe Gwyn and Alex Jones can start a new venture together?

6/30/2017 at 1:33 p.m.

There’s Never Been a Better Time for a New Downtown Boys Record

On the punk band’s third album, resistance is the goal, but catharsis is a good place to start.