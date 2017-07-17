What Could Leonardo DiCaprio Possibly Be Carrying in This Plastic Bag?

This weekend, Oscar winner and walking neck-beard Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted strolling around New York City with a purple plastic bag tied around a sweater, tied around some hard-working cargo shorts. But what could the mystery bag possible contain?! What could be so valuable that Leo, a passionate environmentalist, would stoop to using such an environmentally-unfriendly receptacle? We have some ideas:
- His Oscar
- Various vaping accessories
- Five to seven newsboy caps
- Another fanny pack
- Matching “Female Body Inspector” shirts for the Pussy Posse
- Ill-fitting dad jeans
- His safety towel
