The Latest on the Cut

5:47 p.m.

What Could Leonardo DiCaprio Possibly Be Carrying in This Plastic Bag?

He tied it around his belt loop for safekeeping.

5:30 p.m.

Oh, to Live Like These Bougie Dogs

Photographer Sara Essex Bradley captures dogs that match their owners’ décor.

5:26 p.m.

A Street-Style Trend From Haute Couture You Can Get for Under $100

It’s all about the mini handbag.

4:45 p.m.

Please Don’t Text Your Employees at 9 p.m.

Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini says she texts prospective employees at 9 p.m. or 11 a.m. on Sundays to see how fast they respond.

4:41 p.m.

Anna Wintour Is Your New Favorite Backup Dancer

Watch her dance to Katy Perry at the Met Gala.

4:40 p.m.

Which Cover Line From This Absurd Parenting Magazine Is Your Favorite?

How do you get your kids into comedy?

4:25 p.m.

The Best Foundation for Summer Comes Inside a Weird Cheesecloth

Lightweight, opaque, and complete with SPF.

4:10 p.m.

Sean Spicer Is President Trump’s Instagram Husband

The press secretary took the president’s picture in a big-boy fire truck.

3:38 p.m.

Woman Wanted by Saudi Police for Posting Snapchat of Herself in a Miniskirt

The country’s Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice is looking for her.

3:16 p.m.

Disneyland Workers Say They’re Facing Homelessness Because of Low Wages

The “happiest place on earth”? Not so much.

2:58 p.m.

Judge Rules Google Must Turn Over Salary Info in Gender-Pay-Gap Investigation

In April, the Department of Labor accused Google of “extreme” gender pay discrimination.

2:42 p.m.

Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele Successfully Convince Baby to Get Out (of Womb)

Congratulations!

2:29 p.m.

Where Do You Buy Comfy-Slutty Underwear in a World Without American Apparel?

A few solid options.

2:06 p.m.

Photos: Inside the Annual Firefighter’s Ball in Paris

What it’s like to party with hundreds of French firefighters.

2:00 p.m.

7 Stories of Total Wedding Disasters

True tales of worst-case scenarios, from natural disasters to infidelity to permanent brain damage.

1:59 p.m.

These Are the New Emoji Coming Soon to Your iPhone

The vomit emoji is great.

12:47 p.m.

Ann Coulter Is So Hated, People Are Rooting for Delta in Their Twitter Beef

The conservative pundit has been angrily tweeting at the airline for days, following a seat change on a flight.

12:05 p.m.

Controversial Thinx Co-Founder Miki Agrawal Just Got a New Book Deal

The “She-E.O.” is writing a book called Disrupt-Her.

11:41 a.m.

This Woman Sold the World’s Most Expensive Hermès Bag

Meet Jane Angert, bag queen.

11:34 a.m.

Unconventional Tips for the Unconventional Bride

Rustic barn? Doughnut cake? Converse under your dress? They’ve all been done.