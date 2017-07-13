Lessons in Wearing Millennial Pink As an Adult

Photo: Erik Tanner

That’s a Good Look is a column devoted to the art of simple styling, with a twist. Do try this at home.

If you thought the millennial-pink and cold-shoulder-top trends had passed you by — “I’m too old to pull this off!” — you’re wrong. Baring your shoulders in soft pink is not strictly for the youth.

The trick is to commit as completely as you can, and keep things interesting. A strong crossbody purse in a darker shade paired with fun dangly earrings gives off the vibe that you like to bring the office to the club, and structured ruffles with matching jeans signal that you love to send Snap stories to your friends while working on your stock portfolio. See, age is nothing but a number. Now that’s a good look.

Photo: Erik Tanner

Photo: Erik Tanner

Photos by Erik Tanner; Styled by Lindsay Peoples; Photo Editor and Casting by Biel Parklee; Hair by Megan Robinson of White Rose Collective; Makeup by Allie Smith of Bridge Artists; Model: Brianna Boardman at Wilhelmina; Photo Assistance by Garrett Milanovich.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.