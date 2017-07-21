What Your Therapist Really Thinks About Love and Marriage

Illustration: Eugenia Loli

“Is My Husband Having an Affair?”

﻿Whenever somebody in my office brings up sexual infidelity (confirmed or suspected), my first instinct is to wonder what other infidelities might be going on.

“I Found the Perfect Woman — Except for One Problem.”

The reason most of us fall in love with our partners is because our unconscious brain, the brain mapped out in childhood, recognizes aspects of whoever cared for us growing up.

“If We Always Threaten Divorce, Is Our Marriage Doomed?”

Emotional terrorism leads to failed marriages. But here’s the hopeful part: You can absolutely change this pattern once you understand it better.

“Did I Sabotage My Relationship?”

﻿Maybe one way you self-sabotage is by choosing untrustworthy partners. But another possibility is that you self-sabotage by driving your partners away.

“Why Is It So Hard to Change?”

﻿We can’t have change without loss, which is why so often we say we want change but nonetheless stay the same. When you say that it’s hard to let go despite wanting to move on, what you’re really talking about is grief.

