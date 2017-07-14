Where to Get Beyoncé’s Baby-Announcement Robe (or at Least One Like It)

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/beyonce; Courtesy of Instagram/cesarsgr

We finally have confirmation of the birth of newborn twins Sir and Rumi Carter, complete with a floral-filled photo shoot that Beyoncé shared on Instagram early this morning. The shoot was aesthetically in line with her February pregnancy announcement, but this time she wore an extravagant silk organza robe from an ungendered collection by Palomo Spain.

the idea of bey wearing something intended for/shown on effeminate ~*fancy queer-presenting men makes me so happy https://t.co/i7sEpRwNVC — hari nef (@harinef) July 14, 2017

🌺"Boy walks in a Exotic Forest" #PALOMOSPAIN #cesarsegarra 🌺 A post shared by César Segarra (@cesarsgr) on Oct 19, 2016 at 1:02am PDT

It’s noteworthy that Beyoncé chose a new designer for such a big announcement. Alejandro Gomez Palomo launched his collection after a presentation at the London College of Fashion in 2015. He told the Fashion Law that he’s never designed another piece quite like that robe, which is made from vintage silk organza.

Of course, since this is Beyoncé we’re talking about, you can’t just buy the same robe; it’s from a spring 2017 collection. But if you like the look, try one of the options below.

Nobody ever said dressing like Queen Bey would be affordable — but this Gucci cape is the best look-alike out there. Buy Gucci Cape $120,000, Gucci

Get a similar showstopping look with a floral motif and some ruffles on the sleeves. Buy Johanna Ortiz Robe $2,250, Moda Operandi

If you’re looking for prints, you can’t go wrong with Duro Olowu. Buy Duro Olowu Robe $1,039, Matches Fashion

Tatjana Anika’s printed robe feels more tropical, but the exaggerated sleeves still offer a degree of drama. Buy Tatjana Anika Robe $455, Moda Operandi

Black makes everything feel more elevated, even flowers. Buy Topshop Robe $130, Topshop

If the ruffle detailing is what you like most about Beyoncé’s robe, try one that offers the same oversized silhouette with feminine frills on the neckline. Buy Stylenanda Robe $103, ASOS

For ballers on a budget who still want a beautiful print. Buy Peacock & Blossoms Robe $28, Amazon

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.