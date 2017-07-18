Conference calls present the opportunity for a multitude of things to go wrong: awkward interruptions, dropped lines, or accidentally talking about your inflatable sex doll while connected to both the White House and multiple journalists.
CBS News reporter Jackie Alemany says she overheard something during a recent White House conference call about Iran policy, that was, let’s say, irrelevant to the discussion at hand:
It’s unclear if this comment was said by an administration official or a journalist on the line, but, regardless, it’s another great argument for using your mute button.
