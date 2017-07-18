Photo: Getty Images

Conference calls present the opportunity for a multitude of things to go wrong: awkward interruptions, dropped lines, or accidentally talking about your inflatable sex doll while connected to both the White House and multiple journalists.

CBS News reporter Jackie Alemany says she overheard something during a recent White House conference call about Iran policy, that was, let’s say, irrelevant to the discussion at hand:

Trump WH still struggles w conference calls. V weird OH comment from unmuted caller during Iran briefing: "My inflatable doll is a lesbian." — Jackie Alemany (@JaxAlemany) July 18, 2017

It’s unclear if this comment was said by an administration official or a journalist on the line, but, regardless, it’s another great argument for using your mute button.