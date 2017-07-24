Guess Which Emoji White House Officials Use for Anthony Scaramucci

Photo: The Associated Press

Anthony Scaramucci officially joined the Trump White House on Friday, taking his turn at the press secretary’s podium and signing off with a kiss. According to Axios, the gesture inspired a White House official “who shall remain nameless” to choose a specific emoji to refer to Scaramucci in text messages to outside advisers.

here's scaramucci signing off with a kiss 😘 pic.twitter.com/Lu35SBGFOg — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) July 21, 2017

The emoji is — you guessed it — the kiss face. “To those wondering: The kiss I threw at the news conference was exclusively to [CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta],” Scaramucci tweeted after the presser. “That’s all he’s getting from me for the next 8 years.”

Scaramucci isn’t the only one with his own emoji — Steve Bannon’s allies like to refer to Gary Cohn, Trump’s chief economic adviser, as “globalist Gary”; they use the earth emoji as shorthand for him. And some people reportedly use the reindeer emoji for Reince Priebus, whom they call “the prancer.”

A super-Italian Long Island guy blowing a smooch? This seems like the perfect time for Apple to finally add the chef’s-kiss emoji.