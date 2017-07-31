Whitney Port Gave Birth to a Baby Boy

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/2017 Getty Images

Our dreams of one day witnessing a The Hills--related playdate may soon become a reality, as Whitney Port announced on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby boy last week.

Port wrote on Instagram that Sonny Sanford Rosenman was born on Thursday, and also posted a couple of pictures of her new son on her blog.

Port’s former co-star on The Hills, Lauren Conrad, welcomed a baby boy, Liam James Tell, earlier in the month and also announced the birth on Instagram.

And of course, Audrina Patridge already has a kid, and Kristin Cavallari has three children at this point. Now we’re just waiting on Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt to have their baby so we can get this playdate going …