Why Does Everybody on Game of Thrones Look Like They Joined a Biker Gang?

Photo: HBO

If you’ve been watching Game of Thrones this season, you may have noticed that there’s a very distinctive fashion moment happening among the lords and ladies of Westeros (and Essos) right now. Gone are Missandei’s fun crop tops and Cersei’s flirty drop-sleeve gowns. Instead, everyone in the Seven Kingdoms looks like they either (a) joined a biker gang, or (b) are auditioning for a Brit-rock band in the mid-2000s. (Or, in Euron Greyjoy’s case, perhaps they just went a little crazy with the John Varvatos catalogue.) We know that winter is here and everyone needs to bundle up, but it still doesn’t quite explain why everyone’s go-to seasonal wardrobe involves such an abundance of leather and dramatic metal hardware. Taking inspiration from the runways of King’s Landing Fashion Week, perhaps?

Siblings who dress together — and shop at the same leather-goods emporium — stay together.

Photo: HBO

With his star-studded leather jacket and heavy eyeliner, Euron Greyjoy looks more a rejected member of the Libertines than a murderous swashbuckler.

Photo: HBO

Beric Dondarrion may bow to a different god, but he would certainly make a great bad-boy lead guitarist to Euron’s fuccboi front man.

Photo: HBO

Love this cozy look from Patagonia’s “Long Night, Endless Winter” range.

Photo: HBO

Future Westerosi leadership, or faces of the All Saints autumn catalogue?

Photo: HBO

So nice of Dany to shell out on custom leather jackets for the squad.

Photo: HBO

Photo: HBO

The look of a woman who recently Mari Kondo-ed all her flouncy going-out tops.

Photo: HBO

Sansa may hate Cersei, but the pair do have some things in common — such as an affinity for Balmain couture.

Photo: HBO

Photo: HELEN SLOAN / HBO

“Cersei, I promise you … I’ma fix ‘Wolves.’”

Photo: HBO

Rock on, Westeros.