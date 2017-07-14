Woman Destroys $200,000 Worth of Art in Pursuit of a Selfie

Photo: LiveLeak

Of all the stories in the selfie genre — and there are many — the best fall into the subset involving pieces of artwork being wrecked in the pursuit of capturing the perfect front-facing picture. They don’t happen terribly often, but when they do, they’re just perfect. Today’s victim is an exhibit by Simon Birch currently on display at The 14th Factory in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, a woman taking a picture knocked over one piece of art, which prompted an entire row of other pieces to topple like dominoes. The damage rang in to the tune of $200,000 and three sculptures were “permanently damaged.” Our apologies to the artist, but please enjoy watching this saga play out in real-time via CCTV from The 14th Factory.

Birch’s pieces join a number of other creations destroyed in the name of selfies. Last May, a 120-year-old statue was broken in Lisbon by a rogue with a cell-phone camera. Later that same year, another Portuguese — what is up, Portugal? — statue was demolished in a similar scenario.