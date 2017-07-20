Working Too Much Could Kill You, So Just Go Home Now

Photo: Getty Images

Though working long hours may help pad your wallet (or not), the practice could also be accelerating your death. A new study in the European Heart Journal found that people who worked long hours were more likely to develop atrial fibrillation, a rapid-heartbeat condition that can lead to strokes and heart failure.

Researchers followed over 85,000 working men and women who had no recorded atrial fibrillation. Over the next decade 1,061 of the individuals in the study developed the condition, and after adjusting for age, sex, and socioeconomic status, researchers say those who worked more than 55 hours a week carried a 1.4-fold increased risk of developing the heart condition. The study also noted that longer work hours were associated with obesity, risky alcohol use, depression, and anxiety.

Bet they don’t have this problem in France.