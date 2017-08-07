The New Pearls Are No Longer Fussy or Precious

Photo: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Once in a while, a trend appears on the runway, trickles down to your local mall, and then lodges itself firmly inside your brain. Now Trending is our weekly roundup of where to buy that look that’s been haunting you.

Is there anything fussier than a pearl necklace? Unless you’re taking style cues from Betty Draper, the classic chain of pearls probably has limited use in your wardrobe. But they are making a comeback — just reimagined as buttons, trims, and hidden treasures under collars and sleeves.

Pearls have been making the rounds in accessories for a while, under Nicholas Kirkwood heels and along the straps of Miu Miu’s furry slides. Brands like Marc Jacobs are using oversized pearls to embellish sleeves, and fast fashion has taken note. One thing all these pearls have in common: they don’t feel too dainty or precious. Read on for seven tops that show off the trend.

Best Classic Version

There’s just enough interest added to a classic white poplin. Buy Mango Poplin Sleeves T-shirt $40, Mango

If You're Really Into Trends

Between the pearls, ruffles, and banker stripes, it’s a triple threat of trends. Buy Farrow Elle Tiered Top $58, Need Supply Co.

The Most Ladylike

A feminine neck tie and a pearl-studded hem feel fresh, not stuffy. Buy Twin-Set Pearled Seam Drawstring Neck Top $144, Farfetch

The Best Pattern

The pearls are a unexpected pop against the pattern of the moment. Buy Blouse With Criss-cross Back and Faux Pearls $50, Zara

If You're Feeling Fancy

Luxe meets luxe. Buy Alice + Olivia Genia Top $295, Revolve

Best Reworked Poplin

The past year, we’ve seen almost every way standard cotton poplin can be folded, embellished, and manipulated. The trend is going strong with pearl tailor-like pins. Buy 3.1 Phillip Lim Faux Pearl-Embellished Cotton-Poplin Shirt $425, Net-A-Porter

Best Sweater Version

Sweater weather is almost here. Pair with ugly pants and feel the warm glow of trendiness. Buy Marc Jacobs Faux Pearl-Embellished Wool-and-Cashmere-Blend Sweater $450, Net-a-Porter

Best Extreme Take on the Trend

Why not make a statement with an origami fold and oversized studs? Buy Kimhekim Venus Shirt $453, Need Supply Co

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.