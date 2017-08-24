The Latest on the Cut

13 mins ago

Fashion People Are Dressing Like The Matrix

And it’s so good.

12:53 p.m.

The 23 Most Ridiculous Things Goop Has Ever Done, Ranked

From recommending healing stickers to sex bark to the notorious jade yoni eggs.

12:48 p.m.

At Last, M.A.C Is Launching an Aaliyah Makeup Collection

It took two years and over 26,000 petitions.

12:07 p.m.

Shania Twain on Working Out, Drinking Smoothies, and Smearing Sugar on Her Face

How the Canadian diva does wellness.

11:41 a.m.

The Long-Awaited Joan Didion Documentary Is Finally Coming to Netflix

Made by Didion’s nephew Griffin Dunne.

11:30 a.m.

Afghan Women Are Fighting for the Right to Be Called by Their Names

Rather than by their husband’s or brother’s.

11:00 a.m.

A Colorful, Modern Makeover for a Drab Postwar Apartment

Interior designer Wesley Moon transformed a nondescript white box into a bright oasis for a young family.

10:58 a.m.

This Guy Made a Terrible Website to Try to Convince You to Date Him

Let us journey through ShouldYouDateNate.com.

10:57 a.m.

Watch Céline Dion Sing Rihanna in Response to a Question About Her Love Life

She started singing Rihanna.

10:28 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Sleek and Silky (70 Percent Off) Slip Dress

It’s only $48.

10:20 a.m.

White House Finds Solution to Transgender Military Ban: Delay, Let Mattis Decide

The reported plan gives Mattis six months to figure out what Trump’s tweets mean for service members — and by then the courts may have weighed in.

10:10 a.m.

New York’s Most ‘Undateable’ Guy Won’t Get a Bad-Date Do-over, Thank God

Time Out initially agreed to set Billy Peck up on another date.

10:00 a.m.

How I Got This Baby: A Mom Whose Daughter Has a Hole in Her Heart

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

9:08 a.m.

What I Got Wrong About Misogyny

Five years ago, I started writing about feminism for the Cut. I didn’t get how bad things were.

8:55 a.m.

This Is What You Get When You Combine Vans and Karl Lagerfeld

Ponytailed checkerboards — seriously.

8:00 a.m.

To De-stress, Try Talking About Yourself in the Third Person

It puts a little distance between yourself and your problems.

7:34 a.m.

Mayweather-McGregor Winner Will Also Get Really Tacky Belt

It has, among other things, 4,260 jewels spelling out “Money Belt.”

7:30 a.m.

How Much Money Should I Have by the Time I’m 30?

There’s no magic number, but here’s a general rule.

6:42 a.m.

Outdoor Voices Announces a Very High-Profile New Chairman

He’ll add Outdoor Voices to the long list of brands he’s worked with.

6:00 a.m.

Mysticism and Fall Fashion Collide in the Mojave Desert

Photographer Jim Mangan took the season’s most colorful prints out West.