A Cool New Bag Shape to Give Your Outfit Some Edge

Ever since Demna Gvasalia took over at Balenciaga, the accessories have gotten a lot cooler — just look at the striped bazar bags, which are everywhere now. The triangle duffel bag seems poised to be his next big hit. Introduced in the pre-fall 2017 collection, it’s inspired by old-school ice-skating bags. The pyramid shape feels new, but the silhouette is simple — classic, even — with no flaps or over-the-top embellishments.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, fast-fashion retailers have already caught on to the appeal of the shape. Scroll ahead for ways to get in on the trend at every price point.

The Under-$100 Version

Such a pretty shade of maroon. Buy See By Chloe Bag $89, Farfetch

The Best Designer on Sale

Your best option if you want a real leather triangle bag. It’s the color of orange sherbet, it’s actually kind of roomy, and it’s currently on sale.

Original Price: $895 Buy 3.1 Phillip Lim Bag Sale Price: $279 , Saks Off Fith

The Graphic Take on the Trend

The graphic black-and-white pattern plays up the bag’s clean lines, but if it’s a little too much for you, you can also get it in black or cobalt blue. Buy Slow and Steady Wins the Race $288, Spring

Best Under-$1,000 Designer Pick

You can’t talk about architectural bags without including the iconic Issey Miyake. Buy Issey Miyake Bag $622, Farfetch

If You Want the Real Deal

Unlike most designer handbags, this one really is as functional as it is trendy. In three years, you’ll still be able to break it out when your shirt-and-jeans outfit isn’t quite feeling chic enough. Buy Balenciaga Bag $1,545, Neiman Marcus

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.