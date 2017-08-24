The Long-Awaited Joan Didion Documentary Is Finally Coming to Netflix

Photo: Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Get ready for a new wave of Didion-mania. Netflix has announced that they are releasing a new documentary about the beloved author and cultural icon, titled Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold, which will premiere at the New York Film Festival and be released on Netflix on October 27.

Actor Griffin Dunne, Didion’s nephew, has been working on the film for six years — back in 2014, he raised $80,000 on Kickstarter in a single day. It will include a wealth of archival footage as well as “intimate one-on-one conversations” with “Aunt Joan.” (Jealous!) According to Deadline, topics covered include “partying with Janis Joplin in a house full of L.A. rockers, hanging in a recording studio with Jim Morrison and cooking dinner for one of Charles Manson’s women for a magazine story.”

A Didion film called The Last Love Song came out in 2015, but this will be the first documentary to feature Didion on Didion, in her own words.

“Joan has seen it a couple times, and she was very moved by it and very pleased,” Dunne told Vanity Fair back in May. “I think she sensed how much love went into making this movie. It’s been a very personal journey for me, as her nephew and as a filmmaker and just as a member of our family.”