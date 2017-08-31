The Latest on the Cut

4 mins ago

The Body Oil Smells Better Than a Beach

Life could be a beach.

12:07 p.m.

Forget WeWork, Try Working From The Gym

I worked out of an Equinox for two months. Here’s how it went.

11:53 a.m.

12 Extremely Instagrammable Moments From St. Vincent’s ‘New York’ Video

Eat your heart out, influencers.

11:28 a.m.

Red Is Best When It’s Worn Head-to-Toe

See: Fendi’s scarlet coat and matching thigh-high leather boots.

11:21 a.m.

Every Marilyn Monroe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

She was more than a dumb blonde.

11:10 a.m.

People Won’t Stop Asking Sally Quinn to Hex Donald Trump

The D.C. grande dame admits to dabbling in the occult, and says she’s placed a hex or two in her day.

11:00 a.m.

Both Sides of a Breakup: Her Heart Wasn’t in New York

Two exes explain why it ended.

11:00 a.m.

A Sunny Brooklyn Home Designed for Booklovers and Cats

BFDO Architects revamped this townhouse to suit a literary couple and their two inquisitive felines.

10:52 a.m.

Kamala Harris Just Backed a Bill That Would Make Health Care Free

“It’s just the right thing to do.”

10:20 a.m.

This College Encouraged Students to Masturbate to Prevent Sexual Assault

Rochester Institute of Technology suggested students “rub one out” in an orientation-week presentation.

10:06 a.m.

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She ‘F*cked Up’ Her Relationship With Brad Pitt

The former couple broke up in 1997.

10:00 a.m.

The Mom Who Found Out How Hard It Is to Get Pregnant

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

9:57 a.m.

Former Monk Sues L’Oréal for Copying His Anti-Aging Formula

He is accusing L’Oréal of ripping off patented technology in a wrinkle cream he sold to raise money for the poor.

9:55 a.m.

Going Freelance? Here’s How to Not Freak Out

A few simple steps to ease your money anxiety.

9:15 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Their Favorite Snacks

Beyoncé, Martha Stewart, Mariah Carey, and more on the treats they can’t refuse.

8:59 a.m.

Burberry Is Launching an Ambitious Exhibit During London Fashion Week

Exploring their favorite subject, “the British way of life and character.”

8:33 a.m.

What Heather Heyer Knew

She initially decided that it would be too dangerous to stand up to right-wing extremists. She changed her mind. Why?

8:00 a.m.

Most People Are Ambivalent About Breaking Up Right Before They Do It

According to a new study.

7:48 a.m.

‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Director Accuses Taylor Swift Critics of Gender Bias

“If I plan something as a man I’m a ‘genius.’ If Taylor as a woman plans something she is ‘manipulative.’”

6:30 a.m.

When Every Relationship Is an Accidental Love Triangle

My fiancé died 15 years ago. But he’s still forever, and never, with me.