Afropunk Is the Safe Place Black People Need

Photo: Brad Ogbonna. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

“It’s a safe space.” When the Cut asked festivalgoers at Afropunk to describe the two-day gathering, that was the most common response.

The festival is a tapestry of indulgences. There are food trucks serving up mac ‘n’ cheese, rice with curry, and empanadas; a marketplace offering free hair braiding; handwoven bags and scarves for sale. Then there’s the music — this year SZA, Sampha, Solange, and Anderson .Paak were among the 44 live acts.

But Afropunk offers more than entertainment, food, and seriously stylish attendees. It offers a much-needed sense of community and joy. Click the slideshow below to hear how the most fashion-forward members of the crowd defined the two-day event.