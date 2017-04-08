Are you able to deal with a hot Jafar? Disney has cast Dutch-Tunisian actor Marwan Kenzari as the evil vizier Jafar in its live-action adaptation of Aladdin, which has Mena Massoud in the title role, Power Rangers actress Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Will Smith as the genie. Kenzari has appeared in the recent remakes of The Mummy and Ben-Hur, and will soon appear in Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express. More importantly, Kenzari is —how do we put this delicately? — incredibly attractive. Feel free to do some Google searching for yourself, though he, unlike his co-star Massoud, does not have an Instagram. Disney, please make this a contractual obligation. Alongside Kenzari, Aladdin has also cast Nasim Pedrad as a new character named Mara, a friend and handmaid of Jasmine who is described as “a comedic supporting role.” A comedic role for Nasim Pedrad? It will never work!