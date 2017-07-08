Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Announce Their Separation

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

On one hand, it’s not fair or realistic to get personally invested in the success of celebrity couples. On the other hand, aw, man. Not this celebrity couple. It’s one of our best ones. While America blissfully, obliviously watched Game of Thrones on Sunday night, Anna Faris announced via social media that she and husband Chris Pratt have decided to call it quits. “We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the actress and Unqualified With Anna Faris podcaster posted. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.” Pratt posted virtually the same message on Facebook soon after. The pair married in 2009, two years after meeting on the set of ’80s comedy Take Me Home Tonight. Their son, Jack, was born in 2012.