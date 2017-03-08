Anthony Scaramucci Is Hosting an ‘Online Event’ to Tell His Side of the Story

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Short-lived former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci has apparently discovered that the internet is more than just a place to tweet enthusiastically positive reviews of the Entourage movie. The Mooch is set to host an online event on Friday to tell his version of the events (cough, deranged New Yorker rant, cough) that led to his sudden downfall in D.C., CNN reports.

In a move that sounds a lot like an elaborate Skype session, Scaramucci’s livestream event will be broadcast on a number of platforms, with help from Fox News co-president Bill Shine, according to CNN. Scaramucci reportedly believes his story has been misconstrued, even though the now-infamous New Yorker interview cites on-the-record statements he made during a conversation with a reporter. The recently single man thinks he’s unfairly being portrayed as a “loose cannon” by the media, and will use the event to tell his side of the story.

After the event, Scaramucci will apparently “go dark” until after Labor Day, at which point he’ll announce his next move. But at least we know it’s probably not Dancing With the Stars.