How to Salvage Your Garbage Personal Brand In 30 Days Like Anthony Scaramucci

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

If you weren’t salvaging your reputation this August, then what were you doing?

As these salacious, hot-garbage days of summer come to an end, everyone from Daenerys Targaryen to Taylor Swift is rising from the ashes of their scorched public personas in an attempt to reclaim their thrones. Like high school freshmen returning from summer break with a new haircut, they’re wiping the slate clean and starting over, hoping desperately that the public has a short-term memory.

Perhaps no one is trying harder than Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House Communications Director who was canned 10 days into his tenure after the New Yorker published some truly bonkers quotes of his. On the one-month anniversary of his firing, let’s take a look back at the Mooch’s very public attempts to salvage his personal brand.

Day 1: Spend time with your family, finally.

Day 2: Couch this whole thing as a bad joke.

Day 3: Start a hashtag: #MovingForward.

No Press Event Tomorrow: Focusing on Family, My Work in The Private Sector. #MovingForward Stay Tuned! — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 3, 2017

Day 4: Tweet a self-deprecating cartoon.

Day 7: Remind everyone that a subject you take “very seriously” is cocaine. Upload your old podcasts and Medium posts on the subject.

We take the subject of cocaine and its use very seriously in my family. This is worth a listen. https://t.co/dOt5zir3MX — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 7, 2017

Day 8: Visit your Safe Place, also known as Dee Angelo’s Italian restaurant.

The Mooch mobbed by female fans at Italian joint https://t.co/b2kVHiknrH — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) August 10, 2017

Day 9: Alright, time to go after the guy who got you fired.

.@RyanLizza is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

Day 13: Do television spots, plus live social media Q&A sessions for the kids. Join Instagram.

Appreciate #georgestephanopoulos' fairness on #abcnews #thisweek today. Looking forward to #colbertlateshow tomorrow night. @abcnews @colbertlateshow A post shared by Anthony Scaramucci (@anthony_scaramucci) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

Day 14: Go on Late Night. Say Nazis are bad, but still make excuses for the President. Get made fun of to your face. Take it.

Day 15: Start your own viral challenge: #TheMoochChallenge.

#moochchallenge: Were those #mooches or #boos? @colbertlateshow #colbert #stephencolbert #colbertlateshow #edsullivantheater #LSSC A post shared by Anthony Scaramucci (@anthony_scaramucci) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Day 16: Congratulate your replacement.

Hope is a terrific person and will do a great job. Wishing her the best. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 16, 2017

Day 18: Retweet the guy who got you fired; a social media olive branch.

Bannon's comments to The Weekly Standard suggest Scaramucci had a point. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 18, 2017

Day 20: Follow everyone and their mother on Twitter. (186,000 people and counting.)



I just noticed that that scaramucci fellow is following me on these here twitters. 😯 — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) July 21, 2017

Day 21: Take a break. Go to Potter World?

Not quite the eclipse but lots of fun! A post shared by Anthony Scaramucci (@anthony_scaramucci) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Day 22: Randomly remind everyone that you like gay people.

Republicans should support Gay marriage — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 8, 2012

Days 23 through 25: Make your own merch.

😎 A post shared by Anthony Scaramucci (@anthony_scaramucci) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

This cup has no leaks in it! 😎 A post shared by Anthony Scaramucci (@anthony_scaramucci) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

Day 28: Subtweet the President with a Jon Snow quote.

"When enough ppl make false promises words stop meaning anything and then there are no more answers only better and better lies" --Jon Snow — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 28, 2017

Day 30: Pivot to video.