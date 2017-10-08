Perhaps assured by an investigation that reportedly found no wrongdoing, Bachelor in Paradise has made the baffling decision to kick off their first full trailer for season four – which aired Monday night during The Bachelorette’s season finale but wasn’t available online until today – by teasing footage of Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson poolside. It was already known that footage of the pair will appear on BiP when it premieres on August 14, and that the events leading up to the temporary shutdown, which triggered an investigation of allegations of misconduct, would be depicted in some way.

Host Chris Harrison even addressed the show’s inclusion of the incident, telling Entertainment Weekly last week,“You’re going to see more than enough to show you what was happening that led up to the shutdown, within certain taste and values of what we can show on network TV.” But “addressing the incident” is a far cry from “using it to hype the show,” which the new trailer sure seems to be doing. “Are Corinne and DeMario okay?,” constant Danielle Maltby asks after an ABC producer asks the camera crew to cut. “The show that almost didn’t happen is back and very much alive,” Harrison declares. Of course, considering Bachelor in Paradise’s first promo, maybe none of this should be a surprise.

Neither Olympios or Jackson returned to shoot the rest of the season after the incident, though interviews featuring both contestants will be incorporated into the season.