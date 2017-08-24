A Mirrored Clutch You Can Literally See Yourself Holding

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

One might reasonably wonder if Demna Gvasalia, artistic director of Balenciaga, is punking us all. His streetwear line Vetements famously introduced DHL Express–branded shirts, and at Balenciaga’s fall show, he sent models down the runway in metallic car floor mats fashioned as wraparound pencil skirts.

Seen on the same runway: this side-view-mirror evening clutch ($2,395 at balenciaga.com.) If not for the Balenciaga stamp in place of the “Objects in mirror are closer than they appear” warning, it could easily have been ripped from some very fancy vehicle.

If it’s a prank, it’s a beautiful one. Lined in black leather and outfitted with a detachable 23-inch chain strap, the purse’s white brass body is faced with a real mirror. Give it a Windex wipe and you’re set for a night out.

