Nordstrom’s anniversary sale ends this Sunday, which means there are only four more days left to grab an item or two at an absurdly low price. While the sale selection is less robust than two weeks ago, some very alluring items remain (surprisingly) up for grabs. The Cut combed through the beauty offerings and found the best of the bunch. Hurry before they go poof.
The Magic Eyebrow Potion
Still reeling from the ‘90s and your signature sperm brow? This duo from Revitalash — the brand that started the eyelash-serum mania a decade ago — will help.
Market Value: $220
The Eyelash Dream Team
Truthfully, most mascaras are pretty much the same. But then there’s Lancome. Their non-clumpy, non-flaky, glossy formulas delight even the pickiest beauty editors. Why buy one when you can get four for the price of two with this sale?
The O.G. Cult Moisturizer
Who knew a yellow moisturizer could garner such lasting cult appeal? Leave the supersize one in your bathroom and hit the road with its pint-size companion.
The Comfort Scent Trio
Usher in the scents of fall with this “crisp champagne,” “mandarin,” and “pomegranate” trio.
Market Value: $48
The Tools Every Makeup Artist Has
All of your favorite beauty bloggers and makeup artists have a M.A.C brush or two in their bag. Now you can join them.
Market Value: $162
The Smooth-Face Gizmo
Gift a man in your life the satisfaction of great skin. Or alternatively, just buy it for yourself.
Market Value: $219
The Baby-Face Creams
How does a woman who sleeps in makeup every night treat her skin? With this impressive triumvirate.
Market Value: $135
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments