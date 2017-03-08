Nordstrom’s anniversary sale ends this Sunday, which means there are only four more days left to grab an item or two at an absurdly low price. While the sale selection is less robust than two weeks ago, some very alluring items remain (surprisingly) up for grabs. The Cut combed through the beauty offerings and found the best of the bunch. Hurry before they go poof.

The Magic Eyebrow Potion

Still reeling from the ‘90s and your signature sperm brow? This duo from Revitalash — the brand that started the eyelash-serum mania a decade ago — will help.

Market Value: $220

Buy RevitaBrow ADVANCED Duo $110, Nordstrom

The Eyelash Dream Team

Truthfully, most mascaras are pretty much the same. But then there’s Lancome. Their non-clumpy, non-flaky, glossy formulas delight even the pickiest beauty editors. Why buy one when you can get four for the price of two with this sale?

Buy Lancome Lash Lovers Mascara Collection $59, Nordstrom

The O.G. Cult Moisturizer

Who knew a yellow moisturizer could garner such lasting cult appeal? Leave the supersize one in your bathroom and hit the road with its pint-size companion.

Buy Clinique Big Genius Little Genius - Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Duo $38, Nordstrom

The Comfort Scent Trio

Photo: © 2015 Products On White Photography (Photographer) - [None] (Editor)

Usher in the scents of fall with this “crisp champagne,” “mandarin,” and “pomegranate” trio.

Market Value: $48

Buy Voluspa Maison Noir Two-Wick Candle Trio $29.50, Nordstrom

The Tools Every Makeup Artist Has

All of your favorite beauty bloggers and makeup artists have a M.A.C brush or two in their bag. Now you can join them.

Market Value: $162

Buy M.A.C Look in a Box Basic Brush Kit $49.50, Nordstrom

The Smooth-Face Gizmo

Gift a man in your life the satisfaction of great skin. Or alternatively, just buy it for yourself.

Market Value: $219

Buy Clarisonic Alpha Fit Sonic Cleansing System for Men $146, Nordstrom

The Baby-Face Creams

How does a woman who sleeps in makeup every night treat her skin? With this impressive triumvirate.

Market Value: $135

Buy Charlotte Tilbury The Gift of Magic Skin Mini Skin-Care Set $75, Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.