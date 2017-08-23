12 Impressive-Looking Bags for Your Next Big Meeting

Photo: Nabile Quenum

Some days, all you need for work is a roomy tote bag that can carry your gym clothes. Some days, you want a tiny shoulder style, something pretty that can take you from the office to dinner on a Friday night. And some days — big days, nerve-racking days, career-making days — you need a power bag.

A power bag is the confidence-boosting carryall that you take into a big meeting or job interview. The brand and price tag might vary, but all power bags have the same characteristics: structure (to project authority), space (so you can bring your laptop or iPad with you), and a solid-colored exterior (anything else can look unserious.) Even if the interior is full of crumpled receipts and Luna Bar wrappers, a power bag makes you look like you have your life together. Scroll ahead for 12 of our favorites at every budget.

The Entry-Level Satchel

Ready for that assistant job? Upgrade from your fast-fashion purse to this real-leather purse. Buy Cambridge Satchel Poppy Bag $210, Shopbop

The Bag Equivalent of a Xanax

Focus on the calming blue tones of this bag and take some deep breaths to drive those interview jitters away.

Original Price: $298 Buy MICHAEL Michael Kors Mercer Large Tote Sale Price: $238 (20 pecent off) , Michael Kors

The Bargain Buy (That Doesn’t Look Like One)

Because you’re still a student trying to land her first internship. Buy Zara Embossed City Bag $70, Zara

The One That’s a Tiny Bit Trendy

The edges of this bag hint at fall’s big Western trend without making you look like you moonlight as a cowpoke. Buy Coach Mercer Satchel $395, Coach

The Kate Middleton-y One

Yes, she usually carries tiny clutches, but can’t you picture this pale pink style with her conservative-yet-stylish dresses? Buy Furla Peggy Medium Dome Satchel $478, Shopbop

The Red Statement Bag (For Creative Gigs)

Because you want people to notice your sense of style. Buy Elizabeth and James Eloise textured-leather shoulder bag $495, Net-a-Porter

The Red Statement Bag (for Corporate Types)

Photo: Tsui, Diana The patent leather looks slick but not flashy. Buy Tory Burch Juliette Bag $558, Tory Burch

The Mid-Level Investment Bag (for Corporate Types)

Always bet on black. Buy Longchamp Honoré Tote Bag $615, Longchamp

The Mid-Level Investment Bag (for Creative Types)

Or, if you work in an arty environment: Always bet on Marni.

Original Price: $1,800 Buy Marni Textured Leather Tote Sale Price: $720 (60 percent off) , The Outnet

The Best Designer Deal

Here’s a good deal on a minimalist leather tote.

Original Price: $1,630 Buy Jil Sander Textured-leather tote Sale Price: $652 (60 percent off) , The Outnet

A Non-Black Bag You Won’t Regret

Dark gray is more interesting than classic black, but this still looks very professional. Buy MCM Ella Boston Bag $695, MCM

Because You Already Own Their Tote

This pretty, ladylike bag is the perfect companion to your minimalist Mansur Gavriel tote. Buy Mansur Gavriel Posternak leather top-handle bag $895, MATCHESFASHION

