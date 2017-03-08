Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump may not have proven himself to be a great orator or even a good one, but he does provide a hell of a quote. Throughout his presidential term, numerous transcripts have proven this, from when he called Jared Kushner a “good boy” in the Wall Street Journal to that time he tried to explain economics to The Economist. And now, the Washington Post has published transcripts of two Trump phone calls from January 27 and 28, with Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto and Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, respectively.

And they have it all, from boasts about deals to awkwardly phrased questions about boats. Let’s review.

The Peña Nieto Call

On his relationship with Peña Nieto: “And certainly, as to the relationship and friendship, I consider you a friend. I met you the one time and I studied you.”

“It is you and I against the world, Enrique, do not forget.”

On Ohio and Michigan celebrating his stance on Mexico: “So they are dancing in the streets. You probably have the same thing where they are dancing in your streets also, but in reverse.”

On drugs coming in from Mexico: “I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den.”

On Mexican drug dealers: “You have some pretty tough hombres in Mexico that you may need help with, and we are willing to help you with that big-league.”

On his taxation powers: “Now getting back to the taxes for second, I have been given as president tremendous taxation powers for trade and for other reasons — far greater than anybody understands.”

On something complimentary Peña Nieto said about the Mexico-U.S. relationship: “You know, we should put that in the statement. Your words are so beautiful. Those are beautiful words and I do not think I can speak that beautifully, okay?”

The Turnbull Call

On accepting 2,000 refugees from Australia, a deal from the Obama era: “I have to say I love Australia; I love the people of Australia. I have so many friends from Australia, but I said — geez that is a big ask …”

“This is going to kill me. I am the world’s greatest person that does not want to let people into the country.”

“I hate taking these people. I guarantee you they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people.”

“That is why they lost the election, because of stupid deals like this. You have brokered many a stupid deal in business and I respect you, but I guarantee that you broke many a stupid deal. This is a stupid deal. This deal will make me look terrible.”

On Australia’s policy of not admitting refugees by boat: “What is the thing with boats? Why do you discriminate against boats? No, I know, they come from certain regions. I get it.”

On really hating this deal: “[inaudible] this is crazy.”