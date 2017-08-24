Your Guide to Rihanna’s Best Hairstyles

In 2005, the world was introduced to a video site called YouTube, Crash won the Oscar for Best Picture, and Robyn Fenty released an urgent appeal to a DJ. In the twelve years since, the juggernaut known as Rihanna has evolved musically and stylistically. More to the point: her hair has changed a lot.

Rihanna’s hair journey is full of twists and turns. She’s been a redhead, a blonde, and the owner of rainbow hair. Her hair has been very long, very short, and everywhere in between. Here is a chronology of all of her hairstyles over the past dozen years.