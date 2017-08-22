Here’s Where You Can Buy Beyoncé’s $179 Dress

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Beyoncé is known for many things, but not necessarily her affordable style. However, she has blessed us with one nugget of budget-friendliness. Last night she wore a red, off-the-shoulder, tulle dress that cost $179.

The dress, forever immortalized in an Instagram video scored by Prince’s Kiss, is available at House of CB (they have already updated the dress’s page to include a collage of Beyoncé). The British label is a new favorite of Bey’s — she previously wore a camo jacket from their sister brand Mistress Rocks to a Kendrick Lamar concert, per Vogue.

To truly own the look, pair with a teal cape by French-Algerian designer Faiza Bouguessa, gold earrings, and lots of emerald rings. Sadly, the full look will set you back way more than $179.

The Beyoncé-Approved Original

Buy Fifi Wine Red Stretch Tulle Dress $179, House of CB

More Slinky Red Date-Night Dresses

Original Price: $28 Buy Asymmetrical Ruched Bodycon Dress Sale Price: $13 (54 percent off) , Make Me Chic

Buy Motel Rizma Dress $47, Revolve

Technically it’s not red, but the ruching and off-the-shoulder neckline are the most close to the original. Buy Forever 21 Ruched Off-the-Shoulder Dress $23, Forever 21

Buy by the way Alessia Sweetheart Bodycon Dress $68, Revolve

Original Price: $98 Buy WAYF Luna Off Shoulder Dress Sale Price: $54.88 (Originally 30 percent off plus an additional 20% off with code TREAT20) , Shopbop

