Here’s Where You Can Buy Beyoncé’s $179 Dress

Beyoncé is known for many things, but not necessarily her affordable style. However, she has blessed us with one nugget of budget-friendliness. Last night she wore a red, off-the-shoulder, tulle dress that cost $179.
The dress, forever immortalized in an Instagram video scored by Prince’s Kiss, is available at House of CB (they have already updated the dress’s page to include a collage of Beyoncé). The British label is a new favorite of Bey’s — she previously wore a camo jacket from their sister brand Mistress Rocks to a Kendrick Lamar concert, per Vogue.
To truly own the look, pair with a teal cape by French-Algerian designer Faiza Bouguessa, gold earrings, and lots of emerald rings. Sadly, the full look will set you back way more than $179.
The Beyoncé-Approved Original
More Slinky Red Date-Night Dresses
Original Price: $28
Technically it’s not red, but the ruching and off-the-shoulder neckline are the most close to the original.
Original Price: $98
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments