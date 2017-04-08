Beyoncé Just Posted the Ultimate Supreme Flex on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

There is a true art to flexing your Supreme acquisition, big or small. (Just ask this 15-year-old kid in Dubai.) But today, Beyoncé schooled us all on how it’s done with yet another flawless Instagram post.

Just weeks after introducing her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, to the world, Beyoncé showed us the only other thing capable of getting the internet anywhere near as riled up: a Supreme x Louis Vuitton clutch. Yes, the much-hyped collection is almost as hard to procure as a literal baby. Babies. Plural.

Some celebrities, being celebrities and all, have gotten their hands on the Supreme x Louis Vuitton collection since it was revealed at Paris Fashion Week this winter — Madonna, Justin Bieber, 2 Chainz, and Drake among them. But none have stunted on us with more style and grace than Beyoncé. Okay, maybe Drake.

In a short video clip to the tune of Nicki Minaj’s “Rake It Up,” Beyoncé strikes different low-key poses with her Supreme x Louis Vuitton purse, while also wearing white cat-eye sunglasses, platform sneakers, gold chokers, and a massive diamond ring. Oh, and then it ends with a photo of Jay-Z sipping wine.

No Supreme for you, Jay-Z.