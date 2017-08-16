On August 21, a total solar eclipse will occur, hitting the United States for the first time since 1979. In much more important news, on August 21, a total solar eclipse will occur and Bonnie Tyler will be performing her 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” at the exact same time.

This rare natural phenomenon will take place aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise, a ship that will be positioned in the optimal viewing point for the big event. Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, told Time, “Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

Because your favorite karaoke song and also mine is longer than the eclipse time — two minutes and 40 seconds — it had to be chopped for this performance.

As for Tyler, she says, “It’s going to be so exciting. It doesn’t happen very often, does it?”