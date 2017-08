Photo: RMLA / SPOT / BACKGRID

The Hangover actor and lifelong Eagles fan Bradley Cooper was papped for the first time on Tuesday carrying his and supermodel Irina Shayk’s newborn, little tiny Lea de Seine.

Lea de Seine was born only five months ago, but Bradley is already bouncing back. In Los Angeles, Coop put his svelte figure, mystifying half-up man-bun, and starchy dad jeans on display like he’d just come from an afternoon Foo Fighters set at Glastonbury. Everyone, welcome Dadley Cooper.