On Wednesday, the world got its very first look at Lea de Seine Cooper-Shayk, the baby born of likely Phish fan Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk. An extremely cute baby! And Bradley, only five months after the birth of his daughter, appeared to be bouncing back to fighting form quite nicely.

But the Daily Mail begs to differ: “Bradley The Grey!” declares a headline in the British tabloid. “New father Cooper shows off Gandalf-esque beard as he goes for summer stroll in Hollywood.” A caption on a close-up of Cooper reads, “Fatherhood seems to be taking a toll on Bradley given how much his beard has greyed in the space of 12 months.” Time comes for us all, I guess, even bilingual Eagles fans.