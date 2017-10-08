At this point we’ve all heard about Pizzagate — the conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton and her campaign chairman ran a child sex ring out of a D.C. pizza parlor — and we’ve listened to people like Alex Jones claim the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax. But even after all that, the world’s conspiracy theorists have not lost their capacity to amaze. This new one comes from John Carney, Breitbart’s finance and economics editor, who claims that Vogue’s Jennifer Lawrence cover is somehow … wait for it … a slight against the president.

On Thursday afternoon, Carney sent out a cryptic tweet about the cover:

We're going to have to create a full #MAGA shadow cultural industry because the Opposition Media can't even do fashion without attacking us pic.twitter.com/NRPf2JUfsy — John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017

Which he elaborated on in another tweet, that’s since been deleted:

Carney is referring to the shouting match that erupted between White House adviser Stephen Miller and CNN’s Jim Acosta during a press briefing about immigration. Acosta referenced the poem on the Statue of Liberty as a standard for U.S. immigration policy (“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free” — you know the one), but Miller maintained that the statue is a symbol of “American liberty lighting the world,” while the poem was “added later,” therefore less important.

In other words, Carney seemed to be implying that Vogue chose the statue as a backdrop as a deliberate dig at the White House.

As many pointed out to Carney on Twitter, that’s not really how fashion magazines work.

we shot this in June buddy. — Zara Rahim (@zara915) August 10, 2017

Again, Vogue tells me this was shot first week of June. Magazine covers, *especially* September Vogue issue planned months in advance. https://t.co/E4cokhWb50 — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) August 10, 2017

But at the time of publication, Carney seemed to be sticking to his guns.

The reaction by leftists to my criticism of Vogue's cover is all the proof you need about its political content. — John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017

Nothing to see here. Just move along. pic.twitter.com/SYgAiDY3Za — John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017

Maybe he’ll be more receptive to Vogue’s October cover.