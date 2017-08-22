Photo: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Upon his departure from the White House, Steve Bannon made it pretty clear how he felt about Ivanka Trump. According to the New York Times, he “openly complained to colleagues that he resented how Ms. Trump would try to undo some of the major policy initiatives he and Mr. Trump agreed were important to the economic nationalist agenda,” and he put her and Jared Kushner near the top of his enemies list.

So it wasn’t exactly surprising when, the day after Bannon rejoined Breitbart News as executive chairman, the site published a volley of attacks against her. Less clear was his end goal. He was obviously trying to dent Ivanka’s credibility, but did he really think he could get her fired?

If an email exchange that reportedly took place between Breitbart’s editor and an email prankster is any indication, it looks like the answer is “yes.” As CNN wrote Tuesday, someone with the Twitter handle @SINON_REBORN appears to have used the extremely convincing email address steven.bannon@usa.com to catfish Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, who said he could have Javanka “out by end of year.”

“Reading online about how i’ll be bringing forth my wrath on Ivanka and Jared,” fake Bannon wrote on Sunday. “I’d be doing this great nation a service if I did.” Marlow replied, “I spooked em today. Did five stories on globalist takeover positioning you as only hope to stop it.”

In a later exchange, fake Bannon asked Marlow if he could have Ivanka and Jared “packed and shipping out before Christmas.” “Let me see what I can do … hard to know given your description of them as evil,” Marlow wrote. “I don’t know what motivates them. If they are semi normal, then yes, they out by end of year.”

NEW PRANK!! ...Steve Bannon (ME) chatting to BREITBART Editor ALEX MARLOW. As seen on CNN pic.twitter.com/tByDNsDCRl — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) August 22, 2017

Marlow appears to buy into the exchange completely. At one point, fake Bannon tells him that Trump “has red wine decanted through Melania’s used pantihoes [sic].”

Marlow’s response: “That makes more sense to me [than] you think.”