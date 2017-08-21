The Balmain x L’Oréal Collection Will Be Sold at Barneys

The Balmain “Army” is reporting for beauty duty. This morning, Olivier Rousteing and L’Oréal Paris released the first campaign image from the upcoming Balmain lipstick collection on Instagram. The line will officially drop at Barneys on September 20, and will retail for $14 a tube.

In the ad, Rousteing is flanked by a dozen models (including Lara Stone, Maria Borges, Doutzen Kroes, and Soo Joo Park).

Of course, this isn’t all Rousteing and L’Oréal have cooking. A “wearable lipstick jewel” collection will hit the market later this fall.