Cara Delevingne Demonstrates How to Wear a Homage Tee of Yourself

Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne’s birthday trip, which she hashtagged #Sexico, was naturally excessive. And the best part was the abundance of personalized merchandise.

Guests wore bright-red tracksuits emblazoned with “Team Delevingne” while touring Mayan ruins and boarding private planes. It’s gesture weird and extravagant enough to be on-brand for the model.

I ❤️🇲🇽 A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

However, the best piece of Cara merch was the souvenir shirt of three pictures of her face (two modeling ones and one silly one, because she’s down-to-earth like that).

Big shouts to soon to be birtday gyal @caradelevingne & her gang doing tour el Mexico 2017 homage style 🇲🇽 Shouts to @adwoaaboah for being hella thoughtful friend and team player for sorting out the gang big up 🙏✨🇬🇧 A post shared by Pay Homage 🇬🇧 (@homageteesuk) on Aug 9, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

The surprise was organized by fellow model Adwoa Aboah, who ordered the custom shirts from Homage Tees. Homage specializes in a ‘80s-glamour-shot-meets-’90s-boy-band-concert-merch style; the company has made shirts honoring Celine Dion, Karl Lagerfeld, and Princess Diana.

If you’re looking for ways to wear clothes that glorify yourself (no judgment, I would too) follow Cara’s simple rules:

1. Pair with a quirky headpiece, such as a bucket hat or visor.

2. Enlist your closest friends to wear the same thing.

3. Remember that pants are always optional.